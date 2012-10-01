Nugen's ISL inter-sample True-Peak limiter set for AES

At AES, Oct. 26-29 in San Francisco, CA, NUGEN Audio will be displaying a range of industry-leading innovations for loudness correction that offer a smarter approach to meeting new loudness regulations and raising the quality of broadcast audio.

Among those products, the NUGEN Audio ISL inter-sample True-Peak limiter is designed for the control of peak levels in audio signals from mono through to 5.1. Unlike traditional approaches to limiting, ISL offers a true brick-wall solution, measuring inter-sample peaks and allowing the user to define the true-peak limit of the audio output — rather than the more traditional threshold control at which limiting begins to take effect.

Easy to use and totally transparent, ISL is based on the standardized true-peak algorithms of ITU-R B.S. 1770 and related standards, and is suitable for the control of audio for post-production and broadcast applications. Additionally, true-peak limiting can be used to ensure that downstream codecs such as mp3 and AAC do not introduce distortion into the signal. While ISL has been designed for limiting relatively dynamic high-quality audio, it can also be used to hard limit and reduce dynamic range considerably as required.