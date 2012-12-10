NUGEN Audio's ISL True-Peak limiter now offered in Avid AAX format

NUGEN Audio has announced that its ISL True-Peak limiter plug-in now supports Avid AAX format for editors that use Avid's popular editing software.

Avid developed the 64-bit-ready AAX format to enable better integration among different Avid workflows. The format ensures that audio professionals can continue editing as they always have, even as systems and technologies evolve.

Sound engineers using the ISL AAX plug-in have complete control over True Peak levels in audio signals, from mono to 5.1. ISL ensures compliance with loudness standards and protects against distortion that can be introduced when codecs such as MP3 and AAC are applied downstream. Designed for the transparent limiting of relatively dynamic high-quality audio, ISL can also be used to hard-limit and reduce dynamic range where required.

With this ISL update, NUGEN also introduces iLok licensing, an alternative to the existing licensing system for those who find iLok more convenient.

The ISL AAX plug-in is available now. AAX updates will be coming to the rest of the NUGEN Audio range in the coming months.

More information about ISL and other NUGEN Audio products is available.