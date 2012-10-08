NUGEN Audio releases mixing software plug-in

NUGEN Audio has collaborated with signal processing equipment manufacturer DSPECIALISTS on the development of a software plug-in offering market-leading upmixing/downmixing between stereo and 5.1 surround.

The plug-in will use the patented ISOSTEM technology, believed to be the only upmix engine that is fully compatible with stereo, delivering a surround stem that downmixes exactly to the original stereo.

The availability of the crossmix technology in a plug-in will provide studios with a convenient and powerful software mixing tool to complement the ISOSTEM real-time conversion hardware.

NUGEN Audio will develop three versions of the plug-in, allowing audio professionals to produce a mix in the studio using a stereo mixing process, with the software automating the conversion to 5.1. An upmix plugin will provide pure upmix with flexible settings while the crossmix plugin provides upmix as well as downmix, and a third version will provide the extended functionality available in the ISOSTEM expert model.