Nucomm debuts ChannelMaster Lite

Nucomm has debuted its ChannelMaster Lite portable microwave link system. ChannelMaster Lite features adjustable long GOP encoding (including I, P and B frames), improving video quality as well as offering a low delay mode. The encoder can be purchased as HD/SD or SD only.

For increased flexibility, a wide array of inputs are provided, including composite video/audio, SDI (with de-embedded audio), ASI and 70MHz. The ASI input is ideal for use with an external MPEG encoder or to support digital repeater applications. Two audio inputs are standard, while a four-input option is available.