NTP to introduce AX24 AD/DA audio converter

NTP Technology will launch its new DAD AX24 192 PHD, the latest version of the AX24 eight-channel AD/DA audio converter, at IBC2010.

Available with eight analog inputs, eight analog output channels or both, NTP's DAD AX24 192 PHD is operated via the DADman control application, which runs on Apple Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. The DADman application is capable of handling 128 channels and can be automated from Avid Pro Tools, emulating the Avid Pro Tools PRE, or via EuCon for operation from the Euphonix MC-Pro and 5-MC hardware controllers.

Designed for high-quality music recording as well as mastering and monitoring in DSD, the NTP DAD AX24 192 PHD offers A/D and D/A conversion in PCM at up to a 384kHz sampling rate, DSD at 64fps or 128fps and 352.8kHz DXD.

