Nomad Innovations demos LiveEdge IP newsgathering solution at NAB Show

Nomad Innovations showcased its LiveEdge live newsgathering solution, working cooperatively with KPTV in Portland, OR, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas and the local Clearwire 4G network, during the 2010 NAB Show.

The 1.5lb LiveEdge unit attaches to news cameras and enables live coverage for broadcast, cable or the Web via high-bandwidth wireless and/or wired broadband networks. LiveEdge can transmit video via 3G and 4G networks in NTSC, PAL, SDI and HD formats.

LiveEdge offers news crews a robust two-way audio/video/data connection between the scene of a news story and the studio. It provides secure connectivity to iNews, ENPS, nonlinear editing and other production systems. A return path provides IFB and intercom via a Bluetooth interface as well as confidence video or teleprompter.