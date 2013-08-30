NOAH Broadcast Solutions to Unveil IT-Based Live Production System

At IBC 2013, NOAH Broadcast Solutions will unveil NOAH, the world's first fully IT-based live production system. Designed to overcome the limitations of traditional hardware-based video switchers, NOAH's approach delivers a scalable, cost-effective and high-performance workflow for both studio-based and remote live broadcast operations, says the company.



Unlike traditional switchers, NOAH’s open and flexible architecture uses off-the-shelf graphic cards (GPUs). As these are not task-specific, they bring a very broad flexibility and enable a level of creative functionality not possible in traditional hardware-based systems. 3D transition effects, DVEs, graphics, mixes, wipes and keys can be created on the fly or pre-set in a user-defined sequence for even greater efficiency. Multiviewers are integrated.



The new technology has already been selected as a finalist for the IABM Design & Innovation Awards 2013.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. NOAH Broadcast Solutions will be at stand 11.G64.



www.noah-broadcast.com