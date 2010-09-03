NINSIGHT to highlight new Spark digital asset management suite

NINSIGHT will showcase its new Spark digital asset management suite powered by a new engine workflow at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

Spark integrates all of the media tools needed for everything from ingest to playout, including repurposing, quality control, subtitling and multiformat and multilocation archive storage.



The new Spark’s Web interface enables remote asset management offering a high level of flexibility and security to multisite infrastructures or multiclient internal infrastructures, such as live production and news, with media archiving located in a single place. Supporting the Unicode industry standard, the NINSIGHT Spark suite can be used in many foreign languages.



Screen MediaMatte subtitling software, now fully integrated with Spark, provides a large range of tools for live or near-live events such as news, sports and special events.



See NINSIGHT at IBC Stand 8.C21.