NewTek’s TriCaster Mini Adds HD-SDI Model

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek is offering users a choice for how they utilize the TriCaster Mini multimedia studio with new HD-SDI hardware. The newly launched TriCaster Mini HD-4 sdi provides the option between an SDI I/O and portable HDMI version of the TriCaster Mini.

TriCaster Mini HD-4 sdi

With the addition of the HD-SDI hardware, broadcasters can use the TriCaster Mini to produce multi-camera content from anywhere using SDI cameras. It can also convert to HDMI without adding adapters. The SDI version also provides longer cable runs and professional-standard BNC connections that lock in place.

The TriCaster Mini HD-4 sdi is now available for $9,995. NewTek will also demonstrate the new model at booth 7.K11 during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.