NewTek, NDI Offering New Camera Gear, Support

BERGEN, Norway & SAN ANTONIO—NewTek and NDI, each of which is part of the Vizrt Group, have announced some new offerings, including a new PTZ camera and temporary offers for free applications.

NewTek is launching the PTZUHD, a pan-tilt-zoom camera that transmits full 4K p60 video directly to NDI-compatible receiving devices across a standard network. With the new camera, content creators can capture UHD video with native support for resolutions up to 2160p 60 using a 30x optical zoom lens and a Sony CMOS sensor.

The PTZUHD implements NDI|HX technology, which results in reduced latency output at low bandwidth. It requires a single Ethernet connection for setup, power, operation and signal flow, and pairs with the TriCaster Mini 4K and TriCaster TC1.

The NewTek PTZUHD is now available at a price of $4,995.

Meanwhile, NDI is now enabling users to access its NDI|HX Capture for iOS and NDI|HX Camera for iOS applications for free for the next 60 days. Used in conjunction with free NDI Tools software, these applications help with the creation of content. The NDI|HX Camera app, specifically, allows for an iPhone to become a 4K broadcast quality camera. Each app uses the latest version of NDI 4.5.

The apps will be available for free download on the Apple iOS App Store until June 1.