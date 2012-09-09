NewTek breaks price barrier with new HD production studio priced under $5000

At IBC, NewTek (http://www.newtek.com/) announced the TriCaster 40, the company’s lowest priced model in its family of live integrated production systems. TriCaster 40 creates a new entry point for broadcasters and producers who need full-resolution, HD, multi-camera live production and streaming capabilities.

NewTek said the Tricaster 40 is the first system to offer such a full set of real-time video production capabilities for under $5000.

“With the TriCaster 40, our goal is to make high-quality broadcast video accessible to virtually any creative person and company who quite simply could not have fulfilled their vision before,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, CTO of NewTek. “The opportunities for this new breed of media producer continue to expand, as we see exponential growth in online viewing.”

Cross said the number of new outlets that are creating and delivering video content is on the rise — from cable channels to major Internet companies — and the TriCaster 40 was created for that market.

TriCaster 40 is a turnkey, desktop video production studio that simplifies live multi-camera video production and streaming by eliminating complicated setup and cabling between production components, while integrating video switching, graphics, titles, effects, media playback, virtual sets, keying, recording and streaming in one compact, professional package.

The system provides real-time HD and SD video production using multiple cameras, video inputs, stored clips, graphics, laptops and iOS devices. It can create and deliver television programming in real time at the native resolution of the owner’s video sources, without compromising quality.

The small desktop footprint allows users to produce a show from virtually any location, while its cart-friendly size can make any room a real-time studio. There is no need for complex cabling, multiple integration points or individual components that require configuration.

A 14-channel switcher, with four live camera inputs, multiview monitor, digital disk recorder, program record storage, network inputs, streaming encoder, downstream keyer, graphics, titles and effects, virtual sets and chroma key are all integrated into the system. Built-in live streaming allows fast hookup.

The virtual sets feature transforms any location with a few square feet of green screen into a virtual broadcast studio set using the chroma key. Each virtual set includes multiple camera angles, distinct set locations, moving backgrounds, active video monitors, real-time reflections and over-the-shoulder double box effects. The system also offers professional-quality titles and graphics, 200 video transitions, and 24 virtual sets.

The TriCaster 40 is available immediately for a retail price of $4995.