NewTek Begins Shipping TalkShow VS 4000

SAN ANTONIO—The NewTek TalkShow VS 4000 multi-channel video calling system is now available for shipping. Able to work with both SDI and IP workflows, the TalkShow VS 4000 is designed for conducting multiple live, production-ready Skype video calls simultaneously.

The TalkShow VS 4000 is a 1RU rack mountable hardware unit with four-in, four-out I/O for integration into SDI workflows and IP video workflows through NewTek’s Network Device Interface technology. The unit features standalone call control and production control interfaces for independent call management and technical configuration. Behind-the-scenes video, audio, communication and monitoring capabilities are also included.

The calling system also utilizes the Skype TX 4 from Microsoft, which offers full-resolution HD video. It also offers functionality with proc amp, white balance, advanced color configuration and automatic color correction, gain, graphic equalizer, compressor/limiter and noise gate controls.

NewTek is offering the TalkShow VS 4000 at the retail price of $7,995.