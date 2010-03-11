NewTek announces TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee Program

NewTek has announced its NAB TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee Program, which allows owners to trade up any TriCaster portable live production system purchased between Jan. 15 and April 12, 2010, for full purchase-price credit toward any new TriCaster product introduced at the 2010 NAB Show.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions while switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while automatically inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multichannel effects.

See NewTek at NAB Show Booth SL10814.