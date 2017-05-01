NewTek and Vizrt Combine for IP Graphics Server

LAS VEGAS—The 2017 NAB Show served as the launching spot for a IP graphics server from the team of NewTek and Vizrt, the NVG1. The NVG1 – NewTek-Vizrt IP Graphics Server is a real-time 4K-capable 3D graphics system that offers deep integration with the NewTek IP series and the TriCaster TC1 video production systems.

NVG1 combines a NewTek 1RU server platform and NDI IP video connectivity with Vizrt’s Viz Trio/Viz Engine software. Through the NDI IP video standard, the NVG1 system can bi-directionally transfer video, audio, key, control and metadata on a single network cable over existing GigE infrastructures.

The system is available in either single or dual-channel configurations and can output in resolutions and frame rates up to 2160p60. The system will also include user customizable graphics packages for news and sports.

NewTek will plan to release the NVG1 system in Q2 2017 in the Americas region.