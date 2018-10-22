NewTek Adds LiveGraphics to its Premium Access Monthly Subscription Service

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek has announced the availability of LiveGraphics as part of its Premium Access monthly subscription service. LiveGraphics allows users to go directly to air with 10 channels of real-time animated graphics authored in Adobe Photoshop CC and Adobe After Effects CC for live output from TriCaster TC1 and NewTek IP Series.

In addition to LiveGraphics, Premium Access gives subscribers five additional applications including LivePanel, NDI KVM, Advanced Audio I/O, Virtual PTZ, and NewTek’s entire Virtual Set Library. Premium Access is the gateway to new advanced software features; subscribers will receive automatic updates as new capabilities are implemented.

First demonstrated at NAB 2018, LiveGraphics allows users to replace text, images, and create links to live data, and then play those graphics back in real time. LiveGraphics does not require a proprietary hardware graphics engine and delivers on the promise of Adobe Creative Cloud in real-time.

“Our software-centric approach to innovating tools for live video production allows us to develop at a fast and relentless pace,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO of NewTek. “Premium Access is an affordable and highly convenient way to make our current and future software innovations accessible and available to customers. We are proud to initiate this service with truly revolutionary features like LiveGraphics and a robust selection of other ground breaking advancements.”

Premium Access requires the latest version of TriCaster TC1 and NewTek IP Series software now available to all users. This free software upgrade includes more than 20 new features. Premium Access initially includes LiveGraphics along with these additional advanced software applications:

LivePanel allows users to create custom controls from a compatible desktop or mobile device anywhere on a network. Easily accessible through any Web browser or operating system, LivePanel includes production-ready control panels for remote video mixing, media playback, audio mixing, and macro automation. The LivePanel Builder tool enables custom panels geared toward automating and simplifying unique productions and workflows.

Advanced Audio I/O provides comprehensive support for 64+ channels of Dante and AES67 audio while extracting all incoming and outgoing audio channels, including embedded SDI and NDI audio channels, to allow for more sophisticated configuration and complex handling. Interface seamlessly with external routing, networking, and mixing workflows, incorporating compatible audio boards, consoles, and USB sound devices and more.

Virtual PTZ expands shot selection and storytelling opportunities without increasing source count by creating and accessing multiple shots from any individual video signal. Virtual PTZ starts with a full-resolution camera angle or video source, allows user-defined distinct areas of interest, then stores as full-frame presets that can be switched to or transitioned from seamlessly. Virtual PTZ includes live virtual zoom and real-time pan and scan effects.

Virtual Set Library: Full access to the premium library of NewTek LiveSet virtual sets is included with Premium Access. Choose from an extended variety of simulated environments to suit any style or brand, while providing an instant professional touch that enhances the look and feel of any production.

NewTek Premium Access is available now for the limited time special introductory subscription price of $99USD per month, or $1,149USD per year. International pricing will vary. For more information about NewTek Premium Access, visit https://www.newtek.com/npa/