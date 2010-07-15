Newtec to introduce DualFlow at IBC2010

Newtec will unveil DualFlow, a new technology allowing broadcasters to migrate from traditional ASI to IP-based satellite operation at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

Aimed at the contribution, DSNG and distribution markets, DualFlow enables two-way IP interactivity over satellite and allows operators to choose when they make the switch to IP by simultaneously supporting ASI and IP. Operators can therefore continue to service clients using ASI and cater to clients already converted to IP operation.

DualFlow is available as part of Newtec's Azimuth satellite broadcasting modulation equipment.

See Newtec at IBC2010 Stand 1.A49.