NewerTechnology announces Guardian MAXimus mini bus-powered portable RAID storage solution

NewerTechnology, a developer of Mac, PC, iPod, iPhone and iPad performance upgrades and accessories, has expanded its storage solution line with the new Guardian MAXimus mini bus-powered portable hardware RAID storage solution for live activity backup/data redundancy of critical data. Featuring hardware RAID-1 redundancy for a MAXProtect mirrored copy of data or RAID-0 for MAXPerform speed and a quad interface of FireWire 800/400, USB 2.0 and eSATA connections, the Guardian MAXimus mini offers Mac and PC users plug-and-play storage capacity up to 1.5TB and data transfer speeds up to 300MB/s.

The NewerTechnology Guardian MAXimus mini is available immediately in six preconfigured hard drive and solid-state drive models with up to 1.5TB of storage capacity.

Guardian MAXimus mini comes factory-set as a RAID-1 plug-and-play live activity data redundant/backup solution for any critical data that consumer and professional users simply cannot risk losing. Always guarding against data loss and costly system downtime, the Guardian MAXimus mini MAXProtect mode writes the same information in real-time to two separate 2.5in SATA drives, each offering up to 750GB of storage capacity, for a “mirrored” copy.

For Mac and PC users seeking ultimate performance over redundancy, Guardian MAXimus mini can be easily switched via the front-panel LCD screen menu to the RAID-0 MAXPerform mode for up to 1.5TB of high-speed storage. It also provides maximum data protection with minimal use of desktop space thanks to a shock-resistant, compact 5.2in x 3.5in x 2.1in footprint. And if a mobile storage sentinel is needed, Guardian MAXimus mini offers maximum portability with a 1.5lb weight and bus-powered, fanless operation.

With a quad interface of two FireWire 800s, one FireWire 400, one USB 2.0 and one eSATA port and all connecting cables included, Guardian MAXimus mini doesn’t require any complicated setup and is ready for plug-and-play use. It provides data transfer speeds up to 300MB/s and can be moved between different systems, using its supported interfaces with complete interoperability for maximum data backup performance and flexibility.