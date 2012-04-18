New Zealand’s Kordia to use Bridge Technologies monitoring, analysis for DVB-T2 transmission

New Zealand's first DVB-T2 platform, built by Kordia for the new IGLOO TV service, will use a Bridge Technologies end-to-end monitoring and analysis system to monitor its transmission services.

The new DVB-T2 service for IGLOO TV will be delivered from 19 main sites across the country.

Benefiting from the new features of T2, Kordia will use a single physical-layer pipe (PLP) with modulation parameters that will provide comparable coverage to the existing DVB-T service. This new technology raises the data rate achievable in an 8MHz channel from 26Mb/s to 38Mb/s, allowing IGLOO TV to operate 12 SD services within the bandwidth previously used by a single analog TV channel.

The Bridge Technologies components include multiple VB120 probes with ASI and IP inputs, as well as VB252 probes with COFDM interfaces to provide comprehensive monitoring capability of the service.

