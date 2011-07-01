New Sonnet Transposer adapts 2.5in SATA SSD to 3.5in drive tray

Sonnet Technologies has introduced its Transposer universal 2.5n SSD to 3.5in drive tray adapter.

Transposer secures the smaller SSD drive to its heat-sinking aluminum frame, and the assembly is readily installed into any 3.5in drive tray. With a 2.5in SSD attached, the Transposer adapter mimics the geometry of a 3.5in drive and mounts equally well to trays that bottom-mount or side-mount 3.5in drives. The Transposer adapter's SATA connector is positioned to plug into a backplane as the tray is inserted.

Transposer is compatible with 3Gb/s and 6Gb/s SATA (or single connection SAS) SSDs and hard disk drives. The Sonnet adapter supports 7mm to 15mm 2.5in drives. The Transposer has standard position mounting holes on its bottom and side.