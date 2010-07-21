New Sencore products support high-quality delivery, cost-effective operations

At IBC2010, Sencore will highlight new products that support high-quality video delivery and cost-effective operations, including the SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator, the TXS 3453 transcoder and the MRD3187B receiver/decoder.

The new SMD 989 DVB-S2 offers modulation efficiency and flexibility, supporting the modulation of two independent DVB-S2 RF transmissions. Packaged in a two-channel, 1RU chassis, this platform provides a flexible space- and transponder-saving solution for uplinks.

The new TXS 3453 transcoding platform delivers multiple channels of transcoding in a reliable, high-density 1RU chassis. A configurable engine and multichannel architecture allow users to perform both SD and HD transcoding and transrating.

Sencore’s MRD3187B receiver/decoder adapts to nearly any contribution, distribution or backhaul environment. It features SCTE-35-104 message conversion for commercial insertion applications; DVB-Common Interface for conditional access decryption; multiservice descrambling; and advanced DVB-S2 capabilities.

See SENCORE at IBC2010 Stand 1.C11.