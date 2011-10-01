NEW PRODUCTS & REVIEWS

Harmonic

Electra 9000

Multicodec, multiformat video encoder for broadcast, satellite, telco and cable operators; simultaneously supports broadcast, mobile and Web formats; is built on a flexible, open, scalable architecture that integrates easily with existing broadcast infrastructure and enables new multiscreen services; delivers HD and SD video services using Harmonic's MPEG-4 AVC and MPEG-2 compression algorithms; provides up to four audio/video processing modules per chassis.

www.harmonicinc.com

Ikegami

Unicam HDK-97A

16-bit portable companion-camera employs new AIT CCD imagers and digital video processing system for superior picture detail and accurate rendition of color gradations; delivers a choice of 1080/50p 4:2:2 or 1080/50i 4:4:4 color sampling; is designed for traditional-style multicamera production applications; features a 3G fiber-transmission system from the camera head to its new CCU; transmission options include an HD-SDI QTV signal for teleprompter use and an HD-SDI trunk channel.

www.ikegami.com

TVU Networks

TVUPack Mini

Small, lightweight portable live video transmission system uses one or more wireless data cards to broadcast live events in HD or SD from virtually any location direct to Web; weighs less than 2lbs; is designed to fit with a variety of camera setups; can be used as a standalone unit, in a belt or in a shoulder-mounted case; can also be mounted directly to a camera between the camera and its battery using industry-standard VMount or Gold Mount battery plates; offers low power consumption to extend battery life and is cloud-enabled.

www.tvunetworks.com

Panasonic

HDC-Z10000

Camcorder with integrated twin-lens is compatible with the AVCHD 3-D/Progressive standard; features the company's Double 3MOS system for recording high-quality full-HD 2D and 3-D images; mounts two 3MOS sensors for superb color and detail reproduction; the two large-diameter F1.5 lenses independently mounted on the left and right are treated with Nano Surface Coating, which reduces ghosting and flare to produce crisp, clear image rendering.

www.panasonic.net

NewTek

TriCaster 450 series

Makes HD production available to live video producers in a more compact, cost-effective solution; enables anyone to simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions; a single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multichannel effects; TriCaster 450 EXTREME offers benefits such as NewTek's IsoCorder multitrack, multiformat video recording technology.

www.newtek.com

Nevion

VS904-AIE-GE

Modular H.264 encoder enables broadcasters to deploy SD or HD video over bandwidth-limited infrastructures; part of VideoIPath's managed video services system and Nevion's Ventura family of standards-based solutions, the VS904 provides SMPTE 2022-2-compliant IP network interfacing or DVB-ASI outputs for deployment over traditional video networks; providing H.264 compression for SD/HD-SDI video, the encoder has configurable rates from 2Mb/s to 25Mb/s and supports High Profile @ Level 4.0 for HD applications and Main Profile @ Level 3.0 for SD applications.

www.nevion.com

Gefen

DisplayPort

Two new KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switchers are designed to allow users to save space on the desktop and cut excessive hardware costs without sacrificing access to data; both the 4 × 1 and the 8 × 1 DisplayPort KVM switchers are well suited for professionals who want to avoid a networked situation; each gives a plug-and-play method of computer system integration while supporting high resolutions up to 2560 × 1600; the 4 × 1 DisplayPort KVM switcher provides access to four computers from the same monitor, using the same USB keyboard/mouse, while the 8 × 1 DisplayPort KVM switcher gives access to eight computers from the same monitor, using the same USB keyboard/mouse.

www.gefen.com

Rohde & Schwarz

R&S DVMS-B40 IP option

New option for the R&S DVMS family of compact monitoring systems is designed to help network operators achieve maximum operational reliability when feeding transport streams over IP networks; depending on the model, up to four signals can be measured simultaneously; monitors all relevant quality parameters in the IP transmission; if one of the transmitted transport streams is faulty, the new option can extract this stream and transmit it to the central monitoring station, also over IP.

www2.rohde-schwarz.com

Litepanels

Sola 4

DMX-controllable LED Fresnel fixture features a 4in Fresnel lens; uses a small fraction of the power consumed by conventional fixtures; employs Litepanels' proprietary LEDs to produce a soft light quality in 5600°K daylight color balance; based on the same Fresnel technology as the company's Sola 6, but in a smaller, more lightweight form factor; focuses from 70 to 10 degrees; can be dimmed from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable shift in color temperature.

www.litepanels.com

Ensemble Designs

3-D support

Interface is designed for the Avenue Flexible Matrix Router; router has a new, special Pairing configuration that ties inputs or outputs together to support signals, such as Key & Fill, RGB444 Link A & B or 3D Left & Right; pairing associates a port to an existing Source or Destination assignment; router's real-time video thumbnails travel via Ethernet to the Router Control Panel, where they are displayed on a compact, high-resolution display; only ports configured as Sources and Destinations appear on the 1RU panel, an iPad or Web browser.

www.ensembledesigns.com

Sony

SBP-64A

SxS PRO 64GB card can read and write data at up to 1.2Gb/s through an ExpressCard slot without the need for an adapter; its 64GB capacity enables the card to capture 120 minutes of HD422 50Mb/s recording in the MXF mode; a fully recorded 64GB card can be ingested directly to a laptop in an estimated eight minutes; offers seamless functionality with the company's XDCAM HD and XDCAM EX series of solid state memory card camcorders.

www.sony.com

Matrox

Matrox MC-100

Dual SDI to HDMI mini converter supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, dual link, HD and SD-SDI; the single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer and a 3-D processing unit; includes two SDI inputs and two SDI outputs for 3G, dual link, HD and SD/HDMI output for monitoring; additional features include on-screen display controlled by easily accessible hardware buttons for straightforward configuration on HDMI and/or SDI monitors, multiformat SDI signal distribution and SDI signal amplification.

www.matrox.com

Chyron

LEX3.1

On-air graphics system now includes support for stereoscopic 3-D graphics projects; the system's template-based text and graphics enable instant updates from data feeds and databases; features include 2D and 3-D object import, advanced text and image effects, clip playout, and Chyron's Intelligent Interface and DB Link update; Double Advantage software bundle contains stereoscopic 3-D capabilities in addition to Lyric PRO graphics creation, and is available on all two-channel LEX3.1 systems.

www.chyron.com

Utah Scientific

UCP-LC

Family of menu-based router control panels feature high-resolution, full-color LCD displays and buttons to provide user-friendly operation for increasingly complex routing systems; panels offer 16 or 32 buttons in a compact 1RU package, as well as an innovative 3RU panel with dual-touch-screen LCD displays; all of the new panels are based on a completely new, user-definable menu system that provides a completely open platform for defining all panel functions — from basic operation to the most sophisticated router management functions — on a panel-by-panel basis.

www.utahscientific.com

Miranda

Enterprise Suite

Streamlines content preparation for broadcast playout and VOD publishing; enables playout operators to review, normalize and approve file-based content before it goes to air, lowering risks during playout; simplifies the normalization of program and advertising content for iTX customers, using automated workflows for analysis, review and fixing of the most important file issues; this normalization offers support for AFD tagging, high-quality up/down video conversion, audio loudness correction, channel tagging and downmixing, as well as support for Closed Captions/OP47 subtitles.

www.miranda.com

Autocue

Two-port server

Two-port server with SDI inputs can be used standalone as an e-VTR or VTR replacement, as part of an Autocue automation system, or as part of other third-party transmission or automation systems; features more than 2TB of usable storage; 3U, rack-mountable Linux-based server includes a custom GUI that incorporates video and audio monitoring; supports a wide range of formats for record and playback.

www.autocue.com

Marshall Electronics

ORCHID OR-70-3D

Autostereoscopic 3-D (glasses-free) 7in portable/camera-top monitor can be used as a camera viewfinder or portable 3-D production display; features parallax barrier and lenticular hybrid technology; designed to provide superior 3-D images with 1600 × 600 screen resolution; provides dual real-time waveform and vectorscope, along with various 3-D analysis features such as Check Box, Difference, Blending and Compare.

www.mars-cam.com

JVC

GY-HM150

Camcorder includes a new encoder and digital signal processor, adopted from JVC's 700 series cameras; adds improved HD recording and support for SD; with its 3-CCD imagers, the camcorder captures images in 1080p, 1080i and 720p HD — at a variety of frame and bit rates — using native .MOV compression to allow shooters to quickly edit on Apple Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere, as well as native .MP4 files for other NLE systems; records SD footage (480i) as standard DV files (.AVI or .MOV); records to standard SDHC media cards like other ProHD models, but also accepts new SDXC cards.

www.pro.jvc.com

EVS

Xedio Suite 4.00

Editing system is designed for field journalists and editors looking for faster and easier ways to manage real-timeline operations right after shooting; features media handling improvements for newscasters; offers new edit-in-place feature of the Xedio CleanEdit timeline editor, which allows any devices such as camcorders, drives or local storage to be linked up to the journalist's laptop for immediate media reviewing and editing.

www.evs.tv

Solid State Logic

V4

Software for the C100 HDS digital broadcast console offers new features and options designed to increase capability, productivity and connectivity; C-Play feature embeds a professional audio playout system into the console surface, delivering superior ergonomics for the operator and integrated recall of playlists with console projects; includes integration with Mosart Medialab newscast automation; adds existing support for Sony ELC and Ross Overdrive; full-duplex connectivity with Reidel RockNet audio networks expands compatibility with installed audio networks.

www.solidstatelogic.com

Thomson Broadcast

Futhura Plus

Television transmitter is designed to offer broadcasters energy savings, with a 50-percent improvement in efficiency over current standard transmitters; for use in initial deployments or for extending existing digital networks; UHF wideband transmitter offers high-power capability suitable for HDTV and 3-D services with up to 35-percent transmitter efficiency and market-leading power density of up to 12.6kW OFDM; equipped for all OFDM standards in the UHF frequency band; features Thomson's latest software enhancements for the exciters and a range of passive components, including RF filters and new RF channel combiners.

www.thomson-broadcast.com