NEW PRODUCTS & REVIEWS

Snell

ICE Version 2.2

Integrated Content Engine (ICE) combines a video server, graphics, switchers, channel branding, captioning and subtitling in a 3RU package managed by Morpheus automation; version 2.2 introduces additional branding tools for visually enhancing HD and/or SD channels, as well as customized VANC insertion for channel-in-a-box playout systems; gives operators the ability to generate vertical and horizontal crawls via automated URL or RSS feed from manually created source information.

www.snellgroup.com

Larcan

MXi

Series of low-power transmitters is available from 5W to 1kW digital and beyond; designed to address the needs of emerging digital and mobile markets and single-frequency networks worldwide; features a touch-sensitive LCD display engineered to monitor and report all operating parameters; capable of all standards in analog and digital DVB, DVB-H and ATSC.

www.larcan.com

Wohler

RMQ-230

Quad-split video monitor allows users to watch video and monitor data in up to four display windows on a single 23in 1920 × 1080 LED backlight screen; accepts 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications; allows broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen; can display waveform and vectorscope screens while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode and various markers.

www.wohler.com

Blackmagic Design

Intensity Extreme

Low-cost, high-quality video capture and playback product for professional videographers with HDMI and analog video; combines the high quality of HDMI capture and playback with the wide compatibility of analog component, NTSC, PAL and S-Video, and analog audio capture and playback in a compact size that's completely powered from the Thunderbolt connection on the computer; enables users to capture directly from the HD camera's image sensor, bypassing the video compression chip for uncompressed video quality.

www.blackmagic-design.com

ikan

PT2500

Combines a portable through-the-glass telemprompter and rod-based camera support system; designed to accommodate small- to mid-size cameras; uses high-quality 30/70 prompter glass; includes ikan's PrompterPro 3.0 teleprompting software for optimal control; features an 8in LCD monitor and an Elements 15mm rod-based system; is lightweight, adjustable and easy to set up in the field.

www.ikancorp.com

RTS

VLink Mobile

Option offers fully interconnected, DHCP-compliant virtual communications for RTS intercom systems; available in basic and premium versions; features include unlimited access, flexible configuration, full integration into RTS matrix intercom systems, SIP support and mobility; compatible with Mac and PC; optimized for use with mobile devices.

www.rtsintercoms.com

FOR-A

SmartStudio

On-air graphics system provides real-time character generation, clip recording and picture-in-picture capability within a single unit; suited for use in live event production, studio production and webcasting; powered by FOR-A's MBP-1244 video platform, which delivers 4:4:4:4 RGB signal processing and an improved PC-based, real-time graphics system; video I/O board supports one HD-SDI (1080i) or SD camera and three additional video sources.

www.for-a.com

Telecast Fiber Systems

CopperHead Visa

Fiber-optic transceiver connects between remotely deployed HD newsgathering cameras and any third-party transmit/receive and audio embedder/de-embedder systems; designed for ENG microwave and satellite trucks outfitted with gear that performs video processing tasks such as audio embedding and de-embedding, up- and downconversion, frame synchronization, and fiber transmitting and receiving; requires no base station; provides a direct fiber-optic link between the HD camera and the video processing unit installed in the truck.

www.telecast-fiber.com