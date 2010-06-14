New iPhone debuts with multitasking, editing, video abilities

The recently announced iPhone 4 comes with iOS 4 and a long laundry list of features such as FaceTime, Apple’s WiFi-enabled video calling platform. But there are other features that make the new iPhone more interesting as a platform for creating and consuming media.

Multitasking might not seem like an obvious feature to enhance content consumption on the phone, but the younger demographic always multitasks while watching TV. Now they can do it on the phone, wherever they are. Then there’s resolution: the new 3.5in Retina display has 960 x 640 pixels, four times as many pixels as the iPhone 3GS and more than three-quarters of those on an iPad. That goes hand-in-hand with HD video recording and the onboard iMovie app, which lets users combine movie clips, add transitions and themes and include photos and music. Mobile content creators are certain to take advantage of these features, continuing the trend of the iPhone as a premiere mobile platform for viewing video.