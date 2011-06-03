New HDD rack mount system

Data Watch Technologies' DataTale RAID family of data management solutions has added a 1U rack-mount system that makes it easy to expand storage capacity of server systems.

The newly announced rack-mount system comes with three interfaces — FireWire 800, USB 2.0 and eSATA — and is managed by the RAID MASTER thus requiring no IT expertise. It can be configured for JBOD, RAID 0 (Striping), RAID 1 (Mirroring), Span, Clone, RAID 5 and RAID 1+0. There are also optional back-up settings available to perform automatic online or offline rebuild under Raid 1+HotSpare, Clone+HotSpare and RAID 5+HotSpare for an efficient yet protective storage management. A built-in self-monitoring, analysis, reporting and technology(S.M.A.R.T.) system provides instant status updates on the progress of each operation.