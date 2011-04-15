New HD hybrid camera cable connectors can last twice as long as previous versions

A new line of SMPTE cable assemblies from Telecast Fiber Systems is specifically designed to meet the new demands of HDTV broadcasting. Heavy-duty, stainless steel assemblies offer high levels of performance, reliability and durability for fiber connectivity between HD cameras and camera control units, in studio as well as outside broadcasting configurations.

The new SMPTE cable assemblies are equipped with heavy-duty SMPTE 304M hybrid fiber connectors with solid stainless steel shells covered with a full-length rubber strain-relief boot to protect the connector in outside broadcasting environments. The assemblies are fully backward-compatible with triple-plated brass connectors and are rated for more than 20,000 mating cycles, which is a 50 percent increase over previous assemblies. The assemblies can survive a 2m drop onto concrete, however, it is not recommended.

The innovative design is a direct result of new synergy between Telecast Fiber Systems and Belden, Telecast's new corporate parent.