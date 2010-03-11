New HaiVision Furnace 5.5 supports HotMarks real-time metadata

HaiVision Network Video will feature the newly released Furnace Version 5.5 at the 2010 NAB Show.

The latest release of the Furnace system incorporates support for in-line metadata called HotMarks, which allow users to tag video moments with freeform data while recording.

HotMarks can be applied directly to the video asset during the recording process through the Web interface or via third-party control systems. Furnace 5.5 also includes a complete application programming interface (API) for the network video recorder option. This allows third-party control devices to establish, control and tag recording sessions on the fly. Furnace 5.5 includes the support of API-controlled and extensible network video recording with HotMarks technology and record/review/publish workflow.

See HaiVision at NAB Show Booth SL4424.