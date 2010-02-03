New HaiVision Encoder now Available



Video networking technology solutions provider HaiVision recently announced the availability of a new version of their successful MAKITO video encoder.



Features include low-latency H.264 encoding for HD video up to 1080p60 or SXGA computer resolutions up to 1280x1024, 60Hz, support for component analog, DVI and XGA inputs. MAKITO can operate as a stand-alone device, or as mini-blades within a high-density encoding system.



MAKITO uses HiLo Streaming technology, the ability to output both high- and low-bandwidth streams simultaneously, and multistreaming, to send streams with different IP encapsulations to different destinations.



