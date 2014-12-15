New Forscene Goes Live

LONDON—Forbidden Technologies, developer of cloud video platform Forscene, announced the release of a new version of Forscene with a redesigned interface. The company also has revamped its own website as well as the Forscene product website.



The new Forscene has an updated and a Media Asset Management system. Through the Forscene MAM, users will have tools for use throughout the workflow, from acquisition to publishing. Other new Forscene features include the ability to publish with burnt-in timecode or any other metadata; expanded multicam logging to support up to 18 cameras simultaneously; and increased support for different formats that enables functions such as editing MXF files during ingest.



The new Forscene website, launched in mid-November, makes use of case studies, presentations, videos, client experiences, FAQs, and “how-to” documents and other downloadable resources.