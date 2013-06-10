New Features Added to For-A Video Production Switcher

CYPRESS, CALIF.— The Mini M/E has a variety of applications. For productions where distributing an automatic second language feed is desired, the switcher’s Mini M/E can switch independent mixer outputs, simultaneously displaying second language graphics. In house of worship productions, operators using the HVS-390HS can easily produce graphics or song lyrics on side screens that vary from the main screen visuals. For studio applications, a production team can display different information on the monitors viewed by the audience, such as indicating that it’s time for applause or providing different information, or perform simple on-set monitor positions where transitions with cuts, mixes, wipes, and graphics can contribute to the production workflow. All of these actions can be controlled from an aux bus remote panel or the main work surface.



The Mini M/E can be independently controlled or operated from a master/slave configuration. It can also follow any bus on 1 or 2 M/E, making the switcher easy for a single user. In addition, the Mini M/E can be expanded into a half M/E function, allowing the HVS-390HS to be configured into a 2.5 M/E mixer. The half M/E can also be controlled in a remote location where a traditional A/B bus mixer is used along with up to 4 DSK. With options, the HVS-390HS has the capabilities of up to an 8 M/E switcher.



The ability to add in up to four additional mix effects is built into the HVS-390HS at no additional cost and with no extra software needed. Additionally, ForR-A is now also offering a new wireless LAN interface for configuration and control from touch screen surfaces, such as an iPad. The switcher is available for $26,500.