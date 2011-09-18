New codec from Rovi

Rovi announced the availability of an updated version of its MainConcept Codec SDK. Version 9 of the SDK will enable developers to quickly take advantage of many of the very latest codec and network streaming technologies, providing them with what they need to integrate video and audio compression functionality.

New features of MainConcept SDK include a H.264/AVC Encoder Wrapper which enables rapid H.264/AVC implementation by providing a single API wrapper for all H.264/AVC encoders: CUDA, OpenCL, Intel Quick Sync Video, and H.264/AVC Software Encoder. It also features H.264/AVC Smart Rendering, which enables fast editing, trimming, and copying at any frame position without requiring a complete re-encode.

It provides VC-3 codec support including Avid DNxHD compliant MXF multiplexing, and enables segmented streaming of an MP4 file as well as the multiplexing of multiple streams with different bitrates into a single MP4 file, essential for streaming in conditions with fluctuating bandwidths.

Multiple trends are driving the demand for the new features that Rovi delivers in its MainConcept SDK, including the need to support all of the different hardware-accelerated encoders that have recently been introduced, the need to enable faster AVC editing workflows with smart rendering and the need to deliver encoded streams across a network using a variety of different network protocols.

Codec SDK 9 offers a comprehensive H.264/AVC wrapper that enables developers to easily implement one API that works with all hardware-accelerated H.264 encoders (CUDA, OpenCL, Intel Quick Sync Video) as well as MainConcept's software encoder. The SDK includes comprehensive input and output multiplexing components for a tremendous breadth of industry formats, and it offers network streaming components with broadcast streaming capabilities for a wide range of server protocols — including Adobe Flash Streaming and DLNA — enabling developers to create complete end-to-end entertainment systems.

Rovi's MainConcept Codec SDK 9 provides crossplatform support for Windows, Mac and Linux. Existing users can download version 9 from the MainConcept Customer Portal.