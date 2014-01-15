New Christie Entero Video Wall Cubes Feature Front Access

CYPRESS, CALIF. – Christie is introducing a new front access video wall cube product that enables rear-projection video wall displays with “minimal installation and maintenance space required.” All the benefits of Christie’s latest Entero HB DLP LED-based technology display are available in a platform that allows video wall cubes to be positioned directly against a rear wall, removing the need for maintenance space behind. The Christie Entero HB 70-inch HD, will be joined by other front access models including 50-inch and 70-inch SXGA+, and 72 inch WUXGA.



Christie’s front-access system design addresses space limitations with the ability to put the cubes up against a wall. It also is designed to take advantage of the Christie Entero HB systems’ User and Web Interface to enable remote control release of the screen for front-service access as well as remotely performing fine geometry alignment by the integrated 6-axis geometry alignment system. Screen and geometry control are provided via the remote control, computer or tablet. The screen is on a slide mechanism and opens up with consistent positioning, via remote activation of solenoids, according to Christie.



Christie’s front-access system has a motorized six-axis adjuster. To access system internals, the installer engages the user interface on the chosen device—PC, tablet or even smart phone—and the system pops the screen away from the cube body, allowing the installer to move the screen out of the way for full front access. The internal electronics module has been adjusted to make the LED display viewable from the front.