Nevion to show IP video systems at IBC

Nevion will showcase sophisticated new IP-based systems at IBC stand 8.B70. Part of the Ventura platform of modular video transport systems, these systems provide a new level of control, protection and quality.

Nevion’s IP Media Edge Processor, the VS909, is a multifunctional processing module that incorporates advanced techniques for IP-domain processing and protection of any IP-encapsulated media flow. It provides an unprecedented range of security, protection, duplication, address translation and quality assurance features including Forward Error Correction (FEC), Nevion’s Streaming Intelligent Packet Switching (SIPS), Launch Delay Offset (LDO), as well as multicast, unicast, VLAN and RTP.

Nevion’s VS901-2 JPEG 2000 dual-channel decoder can be used with VS901 single-channel encoders to reduce link costs and double capacity at expensive aggregation facilities such as central offices and headends. The VS901 enables broadcasters and service providers to achieve artifact-free, near mathematically lossless compression—as low as 2:1 compression ratio for HD and SD video, a first for the industry — of HD-SDI/SD-SDI over ASI and GigE with no blocking, tiling or motion dependence. It supports all SD and HD formats at 270Mb/s, 1485Mb/s, 1483.52Mb/s, and now 1080x2K with automatic signal detection and configurable packet buffer. It accommodates network-specific packet delay variations, and is designed to meet the exacting demands of live event or delay-sensitive applications including digital cinema.

The VS904 universal H.264/MPEG-2 codec provides a full range of video profiles as well as most audio codecs and, together with Nevion’s JPEG 2000 codecs, completes the range of compression technologies required to address all bit rates and quality levels required in professional media networking. The VS904 is ideal for high-quality SD or HD-SDI video transport over GigE or DVB-ASI for bandwidth-limited infrastructures. Nevion’s H.264 solutions extend from 4:2:0/8-bit applications to the highest possible quality 4:2:2/10-bit and AVCi applications. The VS904 also covers all MPEG-2 profiles.

The VS902 universal IP access platform provides secure, high-quality ASI/SD/HD/3G signal transport over a common unified platform for access to virtually any environment — long distance, metro area and campus networks. It can transport linear, JPEG 2000 or ASI video on a single platform with complete flexibility.

Enhancements to the VS902 span a range of protection schemes, including Nevion’s SIPS for perfect video-over-IP protection switching, LDO and Encoder Partner Protection (EPP) for full hardware redundancy protection. It now offers virtual element management for full network monitoring, as well as a new 10G interface and SMPTE 2022-1/2 and 5/6 video encapsulation. It provides detailed analysis of video and network ports, including full analysis of both dual network feeds. It also boasts the most flexible network configuration capability and the most flexible IP handling in the industry today.

Offering multichannel media interfacing for nearly all professional audio and low bit rate data formats, Nevion’s VS906 audio codec family provides the highest density, lowest power, and most network-flexible interfacing in the market today. 48 AES stereo pairs occupy only a 1U rack and feature fully flexible addressing for each flow with Nevion’s SIPS perfect protection switching, LDO and EPP for full hardware redundancy protection.

All Ventura transport systems adhere to industry-high service provider standards, and are fully integrated with Nevion’s VideoIPath software/hardware platform for completely managed video-over-IP services. Ventura systems are used for many of the world’s high-profile events including the Olympic Games, World Cups and Academy Awards telecasts.