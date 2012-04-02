Nevion to Introduce JPEG2K, H.264 Compression Solutions at 2012 NAB Show
Nevion VS901
At this year’s NAB Show, Nevion will introduce JPEG2000 and H.264 compression solutions for its Ventura video transport product. This solution produces artifact-free, near mathematically lossless compression of HD-SDI/SD-SDI and 3G over Gigabit Ethernet—and its 2:1 compression ratio for HD/SD video is a first for the industry.
The VS901 series supports HD/SD formats at 270Mbps, 1485Mbps, and 1483.52Mbps and now 1080x2K with automatic signal detection and configurable packet buffer to accommodate network specific packet delay variations. It also supports live-event or delay-sensitive applications such as digital cinema.
For value-driven SD or HD-SDI video transport over bandwidth-limited infrastructures, Nevion’s new VS904/VS954 enables H.264 compression with configurable rates from 2-80Mbps.Nevion’s family of H.264 solutions extend from 4:2:0/8bit applications to high-quality 4:2:2/10bit applications.
The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Nevion will be at booth SU2019.
