Neutrik to unveil fiber-optic camera routing
Neutrik will introduce opticamSWITCH, a fiber-optic camera routing system at IBC2011.
The opticamSWITCH allows switching of unlimited camera positions between several studios and control rooms, eliminating the need for high-maintenance, risky matrix patch fields using SMPTE patch cables.
The device works on trendsetting, silica-based PLC (planar lightwave circuits) equipped with TO (thermooptic) switches. The design guarantees rugged and safe non-blocking fiber and camera power switching without any moving parts. The LAN-based remote control software simplifies work, shows switching and camera status, and enables broadcast production automation.
See Neutrik at IBC2011 Stand 8.C94.
