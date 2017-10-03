Neutrik Debuts etherCON Cat 6A Feedthrough Coupler

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—With the new NE8FFX6-W, Neutrik USA has introduced a new feedthrough coupler that works with both etherCON Cat 5 and etherCON Cat 6A cable carriers, as well as standard RJ45 plugs.

The NE8FFX6-W features 10-Gbit bandwidth along with IP65 ingress protection when mated to cables with Neutrik’s NE8MX6 family of etherCON Cat 6A connectors. It also features a unique barrel design different than its cousin, the NE8FF.

Neutrik will make the NE8FFX6-W available in Q3 2017.