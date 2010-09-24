Neumann announces KH 120 studio monitor

Audio pioneer Neumann has entered into the world of studio monitor loudspeakers with its KH 120 studio monitor, designed for use as a nearfield loudspeaker or as a rear loudspeaker in larger multichannel systems. The KH 120 represents the latest in acoustic and electronic simulation and measurement technologies to ensure the most accurate sound reproduction possible. It has a Mathematically Modeled Dispersion waveguide for smoother off-axis response, flexible acoustical controls, analog class-AB amplifiers, various input formats and includes an extensive mounting hardware range suitable for studio consoles as well as OB vans. All of this provides the user with the maximum versatility over a wide variety acoustic conditions, source equipment and physical locations.

Physically, the KH 120 uses a 5.25in woofer and 1in tweeter tuned to a 2kHz crossover, with wide horizontal dispersion and a narrow pattern in the vertical dimension. Acoustics are specified at 52Hz to 21kHz, plus or minus 3dB, with sine wave output of 95dB SPL (under 0.5 percent THD), reaching 112.2dB SPL maximum in half-space at 3 percent THD.

The KH 120 also features a magnetically shielded aluminum cabinet for improved heat dissipation, excellent internal/external volume ratio, ability to make the shapes users need and cost. Its robust metal grill supports a two-color Neumann logo that lights up white when powered and glows red when engaging the speaker’s protection circuit. The system also includes a universal power supply with ground lift. The compact, aluminum-finished enclosure weighs less than 14lbs.