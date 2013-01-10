NETIA to feature Radio-Assist 8.1 at BES EXPO 2013

At BES EXPO 2013, NETIA will showcase Radio-Assist 8.1, the latest version of its powerful Radio-Assist range of digital audio automation software.

Radio-Assist 8.1 will offer the same robust array of tools for streamlined end-to-end multimedia production, broadcast and publication workflows, along with two significant new features: an integrated music-scheduling application and video editing capability. Users can access both new features from a single user interface.

NETIA's Radio-Assist family of digital audio software programs covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to new browsing and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, sound-file editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, multicasting, and administration.

Radio-Assist 8.1 will allow users to leverage built-in music-scheduling functionality. With music management tools integrated into the software's FederAll playlist preparation module, users will be able to automate playlist generation according to preset criteria, business policies and a wide range of intelligent options for sequencing music.

The video editing tool now available within the Radio-Assist 8.1 interface complements the software's Snippet and Snippet+ audio editing tools. Offering a convenient editing solution, this enhancement addresses the growing demand for radio broadcasters to provide video via their online portals. This simple and easy-to-use editing tool is available through the same GUI as the Snippet tool, providing a familiar utility that allows staff to produce video clips with very little training.