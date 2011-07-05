Net Insight partners SHM Broadcast for German cable TV network

Net Insight, the Swedish provider of transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, is working with SHM Broadcast to deliver a nationwide cable TV network in Germany. The network for one of the leading cable TV companies in Germany interconnects cable TV headends across the country.

The Nimbra platform was chosen because of its multicast capabilities and low operating cost. The primary sites will be equipped with Nimbra 680 systems, including multi video access cards and optical 10Gb/s trunks.

The Nimbra 680 deployed for the cable TV network is a carrier-class multiservice switch with up to 80Gb/s nonblocking connectivity between all ports. It is designed to meet the rigorous quality of service (QoS) and availability demands of both IPTV and cable TV network providers.