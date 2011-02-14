Net Insight guarantees Ethernet delivery with IP media gateway

Net Insight, the Swedish transport system vendor, has launched an IP gateway for IP media and DTT networks with the claim of 100 percent Quality of Service (QoS) for media-rich data over IP/Ethernet and SONET networks. Called Nimbra 380, the media gateway launched at the CABSAT MENA 2011 event in Dubai has built-in, carrier-class Ethernet switching with dedicated channels for guaranteed delivery over Ethernet.

Dedicated channels of some form have been used to deliver real-time traffic over Ethernet for many years, but not for media-rich traffic with zero packet loss at this level of performance. The Nimbra 380, which will be available to order in June, with general delivery in September, also supports time transfer for reliable GPS synchronization over fiber.