NEP Group Equips New TSL Audio Monitor in Trucks

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group, which serves as a technical production partner for many live sporting events around the world, recently added the new MPA1-MIX MADI-V audio monitor from TSL Products into its fleet of OB trucks to improve operator workflow.

The MPA1-MIX-V range of audio monitors, based on the MPA1-MIX series, was designed specifically for live production. It features a redesigned user interface that is available in SDI, Dante/AES67, MADI, AES and analog input formats. The addition of the V variant gives customers the ability to choose the interface that suits their needs.

NEP Group currently has MPA1-MIX-V installed in two of its trucks and is expected to utilize the technology for trucks that will be built in the coming year.

PLUS: NEP Adjusts to Coronavirus Lull in Sports Production

According to Michael Naugle, design engineer for NEP’s U.S. Broadcast Services team, the reaction to the new technology has been positive, with operators specifically praising the updated control layout and sound quality.