NDI 5.5 Adds New Tools for Routing, Audio

Vizrt Group’s NDI has released NDI 5.5, the latest update to its media over IP protocol. The latest version offers new routing tools, enhanced audio capabilities, improved features, and performance on remote connections, etc. NDI 5.5 supports the needs of cloud, on-premises, and hybrid workflows in applications across broadcast and beyond.

“NDI 5.5 follows on from the recent release of the NDI SDK for Unreal Engine 5 plugin, further demonstrating our commitment to provide the operating ‘glue’ that creators instinctively use as they deliver their craft, and also give our partners an ever-evolving platform to create exciting products,” said Tarif Sayed president of NDL. “It's important to us that our community of users get the best experience, and NDI 5.5 delivers exciting and improved elements that continue to make NDI the standard of choice for visual storytellers, content creators and manufacturers around the globe.”

NDI 5.5 is perfectly positioned to support content creators who want to take advantage of the flexibility of IP networks, the company said. This release boasts simple but effective changes to the NDI tools launcher allowing more control by users, faster connections with talkback when bringing in remote video sources via NDI Remote, multiple source support in NDI Webcam, and more.

New NDI Router

Complex productions can be a headache when managing high numbers of inputs and outputs. An all-new, free to use app in the NDI Tools suite, NDI Router, allows users to route NDI sources as custom inputs to selected outputs with a simple click.

Buttons can have bespoke names, and styles and users can preview the source assigned to any destination—making it easier than ever to manage and control inputs and outputs without supervising each stream independently.

Advanced NDI AudI/O

NDI AudI/O now allows SDK users to connect any audio device as an NDI source without the need to use third party software applications and use instead as an independent source. This significantly simplifies workflows, saving time and removing a layer of complexity, the company said.