NBC Olympics Using Grass Valley IP Solutions for Tokyo Games

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics has deployed Grass Valley solutions to provide its IP Media audio and video routing solutions alongside control and monitoring systems for its production of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Grass Valley, which has been supplying infrastructure solutions to NBC Olympics since the 2006 Torino Olympics, delivered a variety of open standards-based IP systems for the Tokyo Olympics for the NBC Olympics’ studios inside the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Tokyo.

“Given our long-term relationship and trust in Grass Valley and as we wanted to upgrade to a 2110 IP processing and routing core at the International Broadcast Center in Tokyo, it quickly became apparent that Grass Valley was the right partner for this important upgrade in our critical infrastructure due to their experience and product breadth and maturity,” said Todd Donovan, vice president of Engineering Technology, NBC Olympics. “Grass Valley partnered with us on designing solutions enabling our sophisticated venue and IBC facility workflows as we work to present the largest Olympic Games presentation ever. They have been deeply invested at all levels of their organization to the continued success of NBC Olympics in Tokyo and beyond.”

NBC Olympics is deploying Grass Valley’s IP Media infrastructure, leveraging control of a Cisco Spine and Leaf switching topology through the GV Orbit NMOS compliant router control and configuration system.

The IP Media solution is SMPTE-2110, AMWA NMOS IS-04/05, SMPTE-2059, UHD, and HDR compliant, leveraging the full interoperability of industry standards.

The system comprises over 70 IQUCP modular gateways using both the 25GbE and 50GbE product versions, 170 Densitè+ XIP-3901 IP audio/video, SDR/HDR, IS-04/IS-05 processing modules and 16 MV-820-IP multiviewers. System management is enabled via the GV Orbit dynamic orchestration system, allowing production teams to leverage the power of IP using familiar SDI workflows.

“Today’s sports fans want more in-depth coverage of live sporting events; they want to feel that they are getting an experience that is as good as being there,” said Tim Shoulders, CEO and president of Grass Valley. “The move to IP-based infrastructures deliver the scalability and flexibility needed to deliver new and exciting services and handle the sheer volume of signals coming in from multiple locations during the Games, smoothly and efficiently.”

As part of the wider IP infrastructure, Grass Valley has also provided MADI audio gateway products, and the Audio Live multi-stream audio processing solution.