NBC Olympics to Deploy Five Artemis Consoles for Sochi

NEW YORK — Calrec Audio will provide five Artemis Consoles to NBC Olympics during its production of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 6-23. The announcement was made jointly by David Mazza, senior vice president of engineering for NBC Olympics, and Henry Goodman, head of sales and marketing for Calrec Audio.



NBC Olympics has purchased two 64-fader Artemis Shine consoles and augmented its arsenal by renting a further 40-fader and two 24-fader Artemis Beam consoles from Calrec.



Additionally, Calrec is supplying stageboxes in digital, analog and MADI formats to fulfill the I/O requirements. Calrec is also providing on-site engineering support prior to and during the Games.



Calrec has supported NBC Olympics with on-site engineers since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.