Nativ to feature MioEverywhere video logistics solution

Content services company Nativ will showcase the latest release of MioEverywhere, a total video logistics solution that helps some of the biggest content owners and brands reach audiences on multiple platforms at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.

MioEverywhere is built on years of content management expertise and removes the complexity of digital media management and distribution. By deploying MioEverywhere, broadcasters and content owners can reach any audience with the highest quality audio-visual experiences possible on Web, mobile, tablet IPTV or connected TV platforms.

The end-to-end media management solution removes silos and provides remote ingest, asset management, reporting, workflow automation, transcoding, QC, task management, storage, distribution, playout and player management in one platform.

Nativ also will launch a new upgrade to the Mio series for nonlinear TV.

See Nativ at IBC2011 Stand 4.A61e.