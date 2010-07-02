NASCAR Media Group installs Solid State Logic C100 HDS console

NASCAR Media Group has installed a 32+8-fader Solid State Logic C100 HDS digital broadcast console and MORSE router to accommodate the need for an HD workflow in a new studio. NASCAR Media Group creates and produces broadcast programming and home entertainment video related to the sport and provides the technical and production services for everything NASCAR, including several series and specials.

The C100 HDS resides in Control Room 43 to support Studio 43 and will support the smaller Studio 3. NASCAR Media Group is currently using the C100 HDS straight to air.