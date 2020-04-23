Nagra, Avid Team on Forensic Watermarking Plug-In

CHESEAUX, Switzerland & PHOENIX—Nagr has released a new forensic watermarking plug-in for editing and collaboration workflows on Avid’s Media Composer video editing software. The content protection and multiscreen TV solutions provider says the NexGuard Plug-In for Editing Software allows studios, content owners and post-production houses to ensure protection when sharing pre-release content.

The integration between Nagra and Avid is designed to simplify the watermarking process within the editing software, while providing traceability and a deterrent against leaks. Media Composer is the first non-linear editing software to be integrated with the Nagra plug-in.

The plug-in works as a simple video filter, able to easily add a unique forensic watermark that is imperceptible, per Nagra, to each copy of the content exported from the non-linear editing software, regardless of input and output file formats.

NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software is supported by the NexGuard Detection Service, a cloud-based, automated forensic watermark detection service.