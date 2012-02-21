NAB: Bridge Technologies Introduces VB252 for Monitoring and Analysis of DVB-T/T2

Bridge Technologies VB252

Bridge Technologies will show its new VB252 RF interface for monitoring and analysis of DVB-T and DVB-T2 signals at the 2012 NAB Show.This compact, all-in-one solution includes extensive RF capabilities, ETR290 analysis via the VB120 and VB220 probes, and comprehensive support for DVB-T, DVB-T2, and DVB-T2 MI protocols.



With its modular design, the VB252 allows mixing of inputs to suit a variety of network configurations. Where satellite distribution to transmission sites is combined with IP distribution, DVB-T and DVB-T2 monitoring can be coupled with satellite monitoring in the same chassis using a VB270 module.



High-density ASI monitoring can be combined with DVB-T/T2 monitoring by adding a VB242 module to the chassis. The combination of the VB252 with VideoBRIDGE probes such as the VB120 or VB220 lets broadcasters easily monitor the entire signal chain end-to-end, with the VB220/VB252 pairing capable of monitoring up to 260 IP multicasts for complete analysis of the IP network as well as the DVB-T/T2 transmissions.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Bridge Technologies will be at booth SU9819.