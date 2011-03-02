Myers to Demo ProTrack at NAB



Myers Information Systems will exhibit ProTrack, its modular suite of broadcast traffic, business and content management software, including ProTrack Television and the new ProTrack Media Asset Management Module at NAB.



The ProTrack MAM module automates digital media workflows by directing the movement of assets throughout the broadcast content lifecycle. It has a live connection to storage devices, which assures information is up-to-date, viewable and actionable.



The company will also feature ProTrack’s On-Demand module, which enables media facilities to build, schedule, track and publish transcode requests for station defined distribution (TV, Internet, Cable, DVD, etc.).



Myers will also show its flagship product, ProTrack Television, a scalable, modular broadcast traffic, business and content management system for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities.



Myers Information Systems will be at Booth N3434.



