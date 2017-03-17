MYAT Releases New Elliptical Waveguide for Repack Channels

MAHWAH, N.J.—With the impending repack and eventual transition to ATSC 3.0, MYAT has introduced its next-generation elliptical waveguide system.

The elliptical waveguide is a transmission waveguide with an elliptical shape that provides about half the wind load of traditional rectangular waveguides at about a third of the weight. Its new shape also provides dimensional and structural integrity, eliminating the need for extra support. The increased dimensional integrity also provides more reliable electrical properties.

MYAT previously implemented a series of elliptical waveguides during the transition to digital transmission in 2006. This new series of elliptical waveguides are designed to assist the repack for channels 14-36.