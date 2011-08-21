MuxLab extends HD-SDI connectivity
MuxLab (www.muxlab.com), designer and manufacturer of security video and audio-video connectivity systems for copper twisted pair, announces the HD-SDI Extender Kit (500/700).
Developed for the professional AV market, the HD-SDI Extender Kit allows a single (1) HD-SDI signal to be transmitted up to 330ft (100m) via Cat 5e/6 cable in a point-to-point configuration. The HD-SDI Extender Kit supports transmission of up to 2.97/3.0Gb/s uncompressed, unencrypted digital video (optionally including embedded audio and/or timecode) within television facilities and between professional video equipment.
The HD-SDI Extender supports SDI-SMPTE 259M-C (270Mb/s) HD-SDI-SMPTE 292M (1.485, 1.485/1.001Gb/s) and HD-SDI-SMPTE 424M/425M (2.97/3.0Gb/s). Typical applications include; professional video processing, broadcasting systems, studio-to-studio, HD-SDI camcorder cable extension and medical imaging.
The kit includes one transmitter, one receiver and two (power supplies and comes with a two year warranty. The product is constructed of cast aluminum and complies with FCC Class A, CE and RoHS.
